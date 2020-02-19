Niall Horan Says He Was Only At BRITs To Support 'The Boys' Harry Styles & Lewis Capaldi

Niall Horan said he was only at the BRITs to support his best pals Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi.

In fact, he said the only reason he agreed to present an award on the night was so he could offer'they boys' a 'a bit of moral support'.

Catching up with Capital's Sonny Jay, he said: “I was in rehearsals and they said do you want to present an award? I was like well the boys are up for awards, you know Harry and Lewis, so I’ll come for a bit of moral support.”

It was a great night for Harry and Lewis, who both performed during the ceremony.

Harry gave a stunning rendition of his song 'Falling' while dressed in a pretty incredible lacy outfit, complete with matching gloves.

Lewis performed his hit song 'Someone You Loved' and went on to bag the accolades for Best Song and Best Newcomer.

When collecting his final award, he made a hilarious speech about his ex-girlfriend Paige Turley, who is currently starring on Love Island.

Clutching a bottle of Buckfast, the Scotsman swigged his way to the stage, and said: "My name's Lewis, thanks very much."

"Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend who you can now see every night on Love Island... but it's actually about my grandmother who sadly passed away a couple of years ago and I hope to God ITV don't contact her to be on an ITV dating reality show."

Lewis partied into the night with his good friend Niall, who he is heading out on tour with soon, and the pair shared a hilarious video of them joking about at a boat party.

