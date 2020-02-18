The BRITs: Jack Whitehall Pays Tribute To Caroline Flack Before Introducing Lewis Capaldi At 2020 Ceremony

Caroline Flack tragically passed away at the weekend. Picture: PA/ITV

BRITs host Jack Whitehall paid tribute to Caroline Flack in his opening monologue at the 2020 awards ceremony.

Caroline Flack was honoured at The BRITs with a special tribute by host Jack Whitehall.

The former Love Island presenter was found dead at her home on Saturday 15th February.

Molly-Mae Hague Honours Caroline Flack By Donating All Profits From New PrettyLittleThing Collection To Mental Health Charity

Jack said: "I just wanted to add that over the weekend we learnt the awful news that a member of the brits family our friend, Caroline Flack, tragically passed away.

"She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed. I'm sure I speak for everyone here when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family."

Love Island's voiceover Iain Stirling paid his own tearful tribute to the former presenter during Monday night's episode.

He said: "We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much-loved member of our Love Island family has passed away. Our thoughts with family and friends at this dreadful time.

"Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made the show connect with millions of viewers.

"Like many of you, right now we are all just trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.

"Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show, you were a true friend to me, I'm going to miss you Caz."

> Download Our App For All The Latest News