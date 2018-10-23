Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift Just Teased Her New ‘TS7’ Album With This Cryptic Clue

23 October 2018, 11:22

Fans think Taylor Swift is hinting at her new album in this photo.
Fans think Taylor Swift is hinting at her new album in this photo. Picture: Instagram

Taylor Swift is well known for hiding clues in plain sight, and fans think she’s already teasing her next album.

Taylor Swift could be releasing her next album sooner rather than later if this fan theory is to be believed after fans spotted potential clues in her latest Instagram post.

Taylor Swift Breaks Her Political Silence For First Time In Years

At first glance, the photos TayTay posted of her playing Scrabble with her mum seem innocent enough…

View this post on Instagram

Let the games BEGIN.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

…but one fan managed to work out that the total of all the points on the Scrabble tiles adds up to seven, and her next album will be her seventh album. See?!

Taylor also captioned the picture with some lyrics from her ‘Ready For It’ from last album, “Let the games BEGIN”, hinting that her new era of music could be about to start.

It wouldn’t be the first time Taylor has left a trail of cryptic clues for her fans to decipher, and she loves to hide little messages that would only make sense to her fans in her photos, such as every screenshot of a song she is listening to being paused at 13 seconds, as 13 is her favourite number.

We are so here for new Taylor Swift music… we’ll be keeping an eye on any more clues she might be dropping soon!

> Download Our free App For All The Latest Taylor Swift News!

Taylor Swift Music

See more Taylor Swift Music

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

Fans think Taylor Swift is hinting at her new album in this photo.

Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift Just Teased Her New ‘TS7’ Album With This Cryptic Clue

Taylor Swift Videos

See more Taylor Swift Videos

Camila Cabello gushes about her BFF Taylor Swift, thanks her for Reputation Tour

WATCH: Camila Cabello Gush About Being A Die-Hard Taylor Swift Fan At Final Reputation Show

Taylor Swift Pictures

See more Taylor Swift Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017