Taylor Swift Breaks Her Political Silence For First Time In Years

Taylor Swift shared her feelings on LGBTQ+ rights and sexual discrimination in a lengthy Instagram post about her political thoughts.

Over the years, Taylor Swift has remained relatively silent on her political feelings, however in a new Instagram post the 'LWYMMD' star has decided to address the upcoming election in Tennessee.

Revealing her feelings on LGBTQ+ rights as well as various other issues including equal pay for women, Taylor's comments certainly make an interesting read.

Taylor Swift revealed she'll be voting for Phil Bredesen in the upcoming Tennessee Senate election. Picture: Instagram

Alongside a polaroid of herself (above), Tayklor told her 112 million Instagram followers, 'I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee.'

'In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.'

'I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.'

Declaring that she supports an America that's inclusive of everyone, Taylor explained, 'I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn.'

'As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape.'

'She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.'

Concluding her powerful statement, Taylor told her followers, 'Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway.'

Following Taylor's outspoken message, Phil Bredesen, who Taylor revealed she'd be voting for, publicly thanked her on Twitter and referenced her song 'Ready For It', writing 'Thank you for the kind words @taylorswift13. I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done. We’re ready for it.'

Thank you for the kind words @taylorswift13. I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done. We’re ready for it. Last day to register to vote is October 9. https://t.co/6Xd6YyaJCG pic.twitter.com/CatUBkXPKe — Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) October 8, 2018

