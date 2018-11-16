Did Zayn Just Confirm The Theory That Taylor Swift Leaves Concerts In A Suitcase To Avoid Paps?!

Zayn Malik seemed to confirm rumours Taylor Swift travels in a suitcase. Picture: Getty

According to rumours, Taylor often travels inside a flight case to avoid photographers.

Zayn Malik has seemingly confirmed the rumours that Taylor Swift often travels in and out of venues inside a flight case in order to avoid waiting photographers in a new interview.

The rumours surfaced around a year ago that Taylor was snuck in and out of venues in the tour suitcase as her walking out in the open often attracted a lot of attention – something the singer denied at the time.

It began after two men were photographed carrying a large suitcase out of her Manhattan apartment and people speculated the singer might be in there.

In a new interview with Vogue, Zayn has also said that Taylor was “always travelling around in a suitcase”, reigniting the rumours.

Tay’s not the only star to have done that – Adele also used a flight case to be transported through the crowds during her 2017 stadium tour, to the stage in the middle of the venue.

We don’t know about you, but we want this to be true more than anything.

