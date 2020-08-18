QUIZ: Only True Swifties Know Every Word To Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off'

18 August 2020, 13:53 | Updated: 18 August 2020, 13:54

Take our Taylor Swift 'Shake It Off' lyric trivia quiz
Take our Taylor Swift 'Shake It Off' lyric trivia quiz. Picture: Taylor Swift

With Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' topping the charts for weeks, now's time to prove how well you know the lyrics to her 2014 hit.

Taylor Swift dropped 'Shake It Off' six years ago. Let that sink in. With TayTay having performed it at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2014, it would seem that all of her fans know all of the lyrics...

Or so you'd have thought.

Take our trivia test to see just how many of the lyrics to 'Shake It Off' you actually know, and prove that you're the biggest Swiftie out there.

Simply read the lyric, and click on the right lyric that follows it. And if you get it wrong, just know you can always shake it off.

