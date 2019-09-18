Is Taylor Swift Really Touring 'Lover' Next Summer As She'll Have Re-Recorded Her Masters By Then?

18 September 2019, 10:56

Fans think they know why Taylor Swift is touring next summer
Fans think they know why Taylor Swift is touring next summer. Picture: PA/ Taylor Swift tour image

Taylor Swift has announced a tour next summer and fans are wondering if she's pulling the ultimate savvy move, as she may own all her music by then, but the singer's already revealed when her contract allows for this...

Taylor Swift fans are super excited to hear they'll be getting a Lover tour, and some they think they've worked out she will have re-recorded her songs by the time she goes on tour next summer, and own all of her music once more, but it isn't quite as straightforward as that.

Taylor Swift Announces 'Lover Fest' For Her Latest Album & It's Touring With A Twist

The 29-year-old announced she will be taking 'Lover' on tour to festivals and two arenas in the USA over next summer, to fit with the vibe of her latest record, which she says is 'open fields, sunsets and summer'.

She wrote to her 85 million followers, "The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, + SUMMER. I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West!"

Taylor announced she'll be visiting Europe, and will be announcing UK dates in due course, exciting fans around the globe as she'd previously admitted she was unsure if she was going to tour her seventh album after an exhausting arena tour of 'Reputation' throughout 2018.

However, Taylor's admitted that she plans to rerecord her masters as soon as her contract allows her, which is in November of 2020, after her summer tour.

Taylor told Good Morning America: "It's something that I'm very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020 — so next year — I can record albums one through five all over again."

So, fans are now looking even further than the Lover tour and wondering if their fave will be giving them a Greatest Hits tour?

