Taylor Swift May Not Do A Stadium Tour Of New Album 'Lover'

Taylor Swift says she is unsure about playing stadiums for her ‘Lover’ tour.

Taylor Swift revealed in a recent interview hat she wants to play in more intimate venues for her upcoming tour, ‘Lover’, rather than hitting the stadiums that she’s used to.

During her interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the Grammy winning artist explained it takes a year and a half to book out stadiums for a tour.

She said: “I didn’t want to plan what we’re going to do in terms of live and I don’t want to do the same thing every time because I don’t want my life to feel like I’m on a treadmill.

“I definitely want to give fans an opportunity and give me the opportunity to vibe with them on these songs in a live setting and see them sing the words back, but I don’t really know exactly what way that’s going to happen.”

The 29-year-old singer’s ‘Reputation’ stadium world tour in 2018 was her most successful tour to date, but she wants the personal element of her new album to reflect the same level of intimacy at the shows.

She said: “My goal for whatever live setting that we decide to do things in is going to be to try to make it feel smaller like a living room.”

The singer, who is reportedly engaged to her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn, also expressed her interest in re-recording her first six albums and said she wants to listen to her fan’s ideas.

She said: “I think they want me to kind of stick to the original production a bit like make them pretty close. I don’t think they’d want to hear like 'Tear Drops on My Guitar' as a pop version.

“The best part is, contractually, I can make them nearly identical to what they were originally which is great.”

‘Lover’ was released on August 23rdand is the singer’s seventh studio album.

