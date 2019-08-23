Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Lover’ Includes Emotional Song ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ About Mum’s Battle With Cancer
23 August 2019, 12:19
Taylor Swift sings about her mum’s battle with cancer in a track from her new album ‘Lover’.
Taylor Swift’s track ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ from her new album ‘Lover’ is a heartbreaking tune – which features the Dixie Chicks – about her mum Andrea’s battle with cancer.
The 29 year old has been open with fans in the past about her mum’s cancer battle, revealing the news to her loyal followers on Tumblr in 2015.
One day before ‘Lover’ was released Taylor said during her YouTube Live ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ was the hardest song to write, explaining it was a family decision as to whether or not it even went on the album.
She told Swifites: "There’s a song called 'Soon You’ll Get Better' that was really, really hard to write and it was a family decision to even put on the album, and I think songs like that that are really hard for you to write emotionally, maybe they’re hard to write and hard to sing because they’re really true.
“We as a family decided to put this on the album. It’s something I’m so proud of. I can’t sing it. It’s hard to emotionally deal with that song. You’ll understand what I mean in a couple of hours."
Andrea’s cancer devastatingly returned earlier this year, something Taylor discussed in her article ’30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30’ for Elle in March.
She wrote: “Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again. It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”
Taylor said she penned her new 18-track album “from a much more open and romantic place”.
The full lyrics to ’Soon You’ll Get Better’ are below…
Lyrics
The buttons of my coat were tangled in my hair
In doctor's office lighting, I didn't tell you I was scared
That was the first time we were there
Holy orange bottles, each night I pray to you
Desperate people find faith, so now I pray to Jesus too
And I say to you
Ooh-ah
Soon you'll get better
Ooh-ah
Soon you'll get better
Ooh-ah
You'll get better soon
'Cause you have to
I know delusion when I see it in the mirror
You like the nicer nurses, you make the best of a bad deal
I just pretend it isn't real
I'll paint the kitchen neon, I'll brighten up the sky
I know I'll never get it, there's not a day that I won't try
And I say to you
Ooh-ah
Soon you'll get better
Ooh-ah
Soon you'll get better
Ooh-ah
You'll get better soon
'Cause you have to
And I hate to make this all about me
But who am I supposed to talk to?
What am I supposed to do
If there's no you?
This won't go back to normal, if it ever was
And I keep saying it because
'Cause I have to
Ooh-ah
You'll get better
Ooh-ah
Soon you'll get better
Ooh
You'll get better soon
Ooh-ah
Soon you'll get better
Ooh-ah
Soon you'll get better
Ooh-ah
You'll get better soon
'Cause you have to
