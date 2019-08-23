Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Lover’ Includes Emotional Song ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ About Mum’s Battle With Cancer

Taylor Swift is super close to her mum Andrea. Picture: Rex / Taylor Swft/Instagram

Taylor Swift sings about her mum’s battle with cancer in a track from her new album ‘Lover’.

Taylor Swift’s track ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ from her new album ‘Lover’ is a heartbreaking tune – which features the Dixie Chicks – about her mum Andrea’s battle with cancer.

The 29 year old has been open with fans in the past about her mum’s cancer battle, revealing the news to her loyal followers on Tumblr in 2015.

One day before ‘Lover’ was released Taylor said during her YouTube Live ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ was the hardest song to write, explaining it was a family decision as to whether or not it even went on the album.

She told Swifites: "There’s a song called 'Soon You’ll Get Better' that was really, really hard to write and it was a family decision to even put on the album, and I think songs like that that are really hard for you to write emotionally, maybe they’re hard to write and hard to sing because they’re really true.

Taylor Swift's mum was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. Picture: Rex

“We as a family decided to put this on the album. It’s something I’m so proud of. I can’t sing it. It’s hard to emotionally deal with that song. You’ll understand what I mean in a couple of hours."

Andrea’s cancer devastatingly returned earlier this year, something Taylor discussed in her article ’30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30’ for Elle in March.

She wrote: “Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again. It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”

Taylor said she penned her new 18-track album “from a much more open and romantic place”.

The full lyrics to ’Soon You’ll Get Better’ are below…

Lyrics

The buttons of my coat were tangled in my hair

In doctor's office lighting, I didn't tell you I was scared

That was the first time we were there

Holy orange bottles, each night I pray to you

Desperate people find faith, so now I pray to Jesus too

And I say to you

Ooh-ah

Soon you'll get better

Ooh-ah

Soon you'll get better

Ooh-ah

You'll get better soon

'Cause you have to

I know delusion when I see it in the mirror

You like the nicer nurses, you make the best of a bad deal

I just pretend it isn't real

I'll paint the kitchen neon, I'll brighten up the sky

I know I'll never get it, there's not a day that I won't try

And I say to you

Ooh-ah

Soon you'll get better

Ooh-ah

Soon you'll get better

Ooh-ah

You'll get better soon

'Cause you have to

And I hate to make this all about me

But who am I supposed to talk to?

What am I supposed to do

If there's no you?

This won't go back to normal, if it ever was

And I keep saying it because

'Cause I have to

Ooh-ah

You'll get better

Ooh-ah

Soon you'll get better

Ooh

You'll get better soon

Ooh-ah

Soon you'll get better

Ooh-ah

Soon you'll get better

Ooh-ah

You'll get better soon

'Cause you have to

