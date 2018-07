Shawn Mendes' Lost Songs: 8 Unreleased Anthems We Need Studio Versions Of ASAP

Shawn Mendes has teased us with so many potential anthems over the years and we think it's about time we got studio versions of them!

We love 'Stitches' and 'Mercy'; we adore 'In My Blood' and 'Nervous', but what about 'My Head Is Underwater' and 'I Need A Doctor' eh Shawn Mendes?

The Canadian superstar has shared plenty of snippets performing unreleased songs during his career and we think it's about time he gave us the studio versions of them. So here's a list of all the never-released Shawn tunes we need ASAP.

Shawn Mendes - 'My Head Is Underwater'

"my head is underwater, I can't do this much longer" pic.twitter.com/gFtUxy3JCb — amy (@lieshawn) March 24, 2017

Shawn Mendes - 'Fall Asleep'

Shawn Mendes - 'Try My Best'

Can you imagine Shawn performing an original at Ed Sheeran’s wedding? Remember when he sang “Try My Best” at his friend’s wedding? @ShawnMendes starting writing pic.twitter.com/w4cX7Q7Cfw — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesCrewInfo) January 20, 2018

Shawn Mendes - 'What If I Told You'

"what if I told you a history" pic.twitter.com/Emty3wtcDS — amy (@lieshawn) March 24, 2017

Shawn Mendes - 'By My Side'

"Honestly I could not go without you by my side" pic.twitter.com/8CEUA2Affg — amy (@lieshawn) March 24, 2017

Shawn Mendes - 'I Don't Know Who I'm Looking For'

Shawn Mendes - 'I Won't Be Who You Ask Me To Be'

"I won't be who you ask me to be" (4 years ago omg) pic.twitter.com/kLSPxXd6rs — amy (@lieshawn) March 24, 2017

Shawn Mendes - 'I Need A Doctor'

@ShawnMendes I need a doctor

I feel in love with someone like her

I don't know what to do

I just gonna stop baby...#ShawnMendes #IGStory pic.twitter.com/jLlxfGm7be — jody (@Hero_SMendes) September 27, 2017

