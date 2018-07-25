Shawn Mendes' Fan Surprised Him With Harry Styles Merch & It Made His Day

25 July 2018, 15:54

Shawn Mendes Given Harry Styles Merch By Fan

Shawn Mendes was given a Harry Styles gift by a fan and he couldn't have been happier!

When you're a modern day icon like Shawn Mendes, people might think that you've got it all. Turns out that's definitely not the case, as one fan proved when she gifted the 'In My Blood' star some new Harry Styles merch recently.

After being given the t shirt, Shawn jumped into the fan's DMs on Twitter and thanked her personally, claiming he'd "wanted one so bad".

> Shawn Mendes' Fans Have Organised A Heartwarming Gift For His 20th Birthday

The fan in question is @foundlovestyles and she deserves the biggest thank you for making Mr Mendes' day!

As she posted the pictures of her now legendary meeting with Shawn, he can clearly be seen holding the bag containing the Harry Styles merch and @foundlovestyles also shared a screenshot of his Twitter DM too.

Shawn's message read, 'Hey thank you for the shirt! I wanted one so bad! Xx' and now all we can picture is Shawn Mendes wearing a Harry Styles t shirt whilst making new music in the studio.

Actually, if we could get a picture of that please ASAP Shawn, that'd be great!

Shawn was recently spotted at the final show on Harry Styles' debut world tour and from the looks of things he was having the time of his life...

Can you just imagine if we ever got a collab between these two? Game over.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News!

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes Congratulates Hailey And Justin

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Texted Hailey Baldwin Straight After Her Engagement To Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes Julia Michaels Studio

Shawn Mendes' 'Secret Studio Habit' Is Just Too Damn Pure

Zedd and Shawn Mendes Collab Asset

WATCH: Zedd Spills The Beans On His Upcoming Collaboration With Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes' Fans Have Organised A Heartwarming Gift For His 20th Birthday
Shawn Mendes Sleeping On A Plane

This Shawn Mendes Picture Is Going Viral Because Of A Hilarious Game

More News

See more More News

Love Island Wes Nelson parents

Love Island Wes Nelson Parents: Who Are They As Girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson Worries She’ll Disappoint Them
Beyonce Netflix Album

Beyoncé’s New Album Is Set For A Release On Netflix & Everyone’s Confused
Harry Styles Presents The 'Happy Together' Cast Wi

Harry Styles' Sweet Gift To The 'Happy Together' Cast Proves He's The Nicest Guy Ever
Demi Lovato forgets lyrics

WATCH: Demi Lovato Forgets The Lyrics To 'Sober' Days Before Hospitalisation
Adam Collard Zara McDermott tattoo

Love Island's Adam Collard Declared His Love For Zara McDermott With New Tribute Tattoo