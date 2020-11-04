Shawn & Camila Show Off Adorable Puppy As They Take Major Relationship Step

4 November 2020, 11:54 | Updated: 4 November 2020, 14:07

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello welcome dog 'Tarzan' to their family
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello welcome dog 'Tarzan' to their family. Picture: Instagram @shawnmendes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are stronger than ever as they hit a huge relationship milestone and become proud dog owners.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have taken a major step in their relationship as it appears they're now the joint owners of a big, fluffy puppy called Tarzan and fans are freaking out their favourite couple have hit such a big milestone!

Shawn Mendes Recalls ‘Tough’ Time Away From Camila Cabello As She Filmed Cinderella

View this post on Instagram

Hi Tarzan 🥺❤️

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

Posting videos and snaps with their new addition to the Mendes/Cabello household, showing off their baby to the world, famous friends and fans alike flooded Shawn's post seriously excited the couple have taken such a big move.

Shawn documented the pair driving with the dog and playing with him at home as the blonde pup sits there looking all kinds of adorable, and pretty excited to be adopted by the superstar duo.

Tarzan is a golden retriever puppy and the pair are yet to reveal where they got the pup from and when they decided they wanted a pooch in their lives!

Camila, 23, already has three other dogs at her family home in Miami, a Shih Tzu, Leo, a Chihuahua, Eugene, and a black German Shepherd, Thunder.

However, it appears Tarzan is owned by Shamila and we're wondering how they will be looking after their four-legged friend when they are both on world tours.

For the time being, at least, that is no major worry, as COVID-19 has forced all artists to postpone any plans they have to tour, so they can really spend time getting to know their pet!

Fans of the 'Wonder' singer are asking if he is no longer allergic to dogs, but many know Shawn revealed to a fan during a Q&A session backstage at his 2019 world tour he was magically cured of the allergy!

He said: "I’m not anymore! I’m not allergic to dogs anymore. I don’t know what happened! I heard that allergies go away. I’m allergic to gluten unfortunately, it sucks!"

So, dogs are in, gluten is out, and this dog is seriously cute.

