Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Open To Dating’ And ‘Putting Herself Out There’

23 July 2019, 17:31

Selena Gomez is ready to date again.
Selena Gomez is ready to date again. Picture: instagram

Selena Gomez has revealed she’s ‘open to dating’.

Selena Gomez is single and ready to mingle!

According to reports, the 27-year-old, who recently revealed she’d deleted Instagram as it was having a negative effect on her mental health, is ‘open to start putting herself out there again’.

Miley Cyrus Squashes "Beef" Rumours Between Her, Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato

Selena has been single since splitting from her on/off ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber last year. He is of course now married to Hailey Baldwin.

A source said: “Selena is doing amazing. She has completely transformed her health and lifestyle.

As well as being open to new relationships, a source also revealed Selena has been focusing her energy on writing new music.

“She is taking everything day by day and focusing on herself and her music,” they said.

They added: “Selena has been spending a lot of time with her family and friends, being low-key. She has also been writing new music in the studio and is hoping to release something early next year.

“She is in a much better headspace and is really happy right now.”

We’re so happy to hear this!

