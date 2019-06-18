Selena Gomez Deletes Instagram: 'It Made Me Look At My Body Differently'

Selena Gomez has removed Instagram from her phone after it “made her feel differently about her body”.

Selena Gomez, 26, has cut Instagram out of her life after the negative comments from online trolls became too much.

The former Disney star has one of the most followed accounts on the picture-sharing platform, but found it began affecting her mental health so has deleted the app from her phone.

Selena Gomez has removed Instagram from her phone. Picture: ABC / Selena Gomez/Instagram

She explained that if she does want to share something with her 152 million followers then she has her account logged in on someone else’s phone, so she posts it using their device.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa, Selena explained: “I think it’s become really unhealthy for young people, including myself, to fixate on all of these comments and letting this stuff in. It was affecting me – it was making me depressed and I didn’t feel good about myself, I would look at my body differently.”

Selena added: “I don’t have it on my phone, if I want to share something with my fans or mess around with it then I do it then.”

It’s not the first time the actress has removed the app from her phone, saying in 2017 she would delete it once or twice a week and describing online abuse as: “It’s like they [trolls] want to cut your soul.”

Selena Gomez now uses someone else's phone if she wants to post on Instagram. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

The ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ singer has spoken about the negative impact of social media multiple times in the past, saying in May it “scared” her how much young people were preoccupied with it.

Before removing the platform from her mobile, Selena also deleted all traces of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber from her profile.

In March of last year, Selena shared a photo for the 'Sorry' star's 24th birthday, to her hundreds of millions of Instagram followers, which showed her with a Polaroid photo of Justin on her forehead.

This was the last picture from their relationship to remain on her profile, but she has since deleted it.

Selena Gomez removed Justin Bieber from her Instagram one year after their relationship ended. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

The picture was captioned "March 1, 1994 someone that I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom."

Justin Bieber is now married to Hailey Baldwin; the pair got married on 13 September 2018.

They were photographed going into a licence courthouse in New York, and confirmed their marriage two days later, when Justin wrote "My wife is awesome" on social media.

