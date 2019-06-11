Selena Gomez Has Deleted All Traces Of Justin Bieber From Her Instagram

Selena Gomez deleted the final post of Justin Bieber from her Instagram. Picture: Getty (L); Instagram (R)

Selena Gomez has deleted the last Justin Bieber-related post from her Instagram.

The 'Wolves' singer, Selena Gomez, has finally deleted all references to ex, Justin Bieber, from her Instagram account, after the pair split in May 2018.

In March of last year, Selena shared a photo for the 'Sorry' star's 24th birthday, to her hundreds of millions of Instagram followers, which showed her with a Polaroid photo - presumably of Justin - on her forehead. She has since deleted it.

> Miley Cyrus Squashes "Beef" Rumours Between Her, Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato

It's been reported that this was the last reference to Bieber on her account, and she has removed the picture captioned "March 1, 1994 someone that I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom."

Justin Bieber is now married to Hailey Baldwin; the pair got married on 13 September 2018. The pair were photographer going into a licence courthouse in New York, and the pair confirmed it two days later, when Justin wrote "My wife is awesome".

Selena Gomez, however, is currently promoting her new movie, The Dead Don't Die, where she stars alongside the likes of Adam Driver and Bill Murray.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!