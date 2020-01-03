Selena Gomez Surrounded Herself With Her Best Friends The Day Ex Justin Bieber Got Married To Hailey Baldwin

Selena Gomez was surrounded by her best friends the day her ex, Justin Bieber, got married.

To mark the start of 2020 Selena Gomez shared a round-up of photos to show fans how she spent 2019, with a series of never-before-seen pictures.

With more than one to represent every month last year, Selena proved she had a happy and healthy 2019.

And as her ex, Justin Bieber, married his new wife Hailey Baldwin on 30 September, Selena showed she spent the day surrounded by her close friends.

Posting a series of photos with the date ’September 30 2019’ in the caption, Selena also uploaded a stunning selfie displaying her long brunette locks.

In another snap, the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer and her besties can be seen sat around a table enjoying a huge bowl of healthy-looking snacks.

Sat on her friend’s lap, Selena’s head is thrown back in the candid picture, capturing her laughing with her pals.

She also uploaded one of herself and her troupe eating dinner together around a large table, with each one of them unwinding in cosy sweatshirts.

Selena is on the verge of her highly-anticpated comeback, releasing new album ‘Rare’ after dropping the first two singles from the LP in October 2019; ‘Lose You To Love Me’ and ‘Look At Her Now’.

'Lose You To Love Me' outlined the former Disney star's heartache following her split from Justin in 2018.

The 27 year old then dropped 'Look At Her Now', empowering self-love and we are excited to see the upcoming tracks on her new, self-titled album, which will drop on January 10.

Her last album, 'Revival', was released in December 2015, so it will be almost exactly four years since she has released an album, and has revealed to fans it's set to be one of the most personal and raw to date.

