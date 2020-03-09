Cole Sprouse Roasts Brother, Dylan, After "Awkward" Kiss With Selena Gomez

9 March 2020, 07:55

Cole Sprouse commented on a post about Dylan kissing Selena Gomez
Cole Sprouse commented on a post about Dylan kissing Selena Gomez. Picture: Getty (L); YouTube (R)

After Selena Gomez stated kissing her Disney Channel co-star, Dylan Sprouse, was "one of the worst days", his brother joked with him on Instagram.

Selena Gomez recently appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, talking about how she experienced "one of the worst days of [her] life," having to kiss Dylan Sprouse on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Apparently, the The Wizards of Waverly Place didn't want to share her first on-camera kiss with Dylan, however, as she had a huge crush on someone else... His brother, Cole.

Selena Gomez's Best And Most Enviable Hairstyles As She Debuts Curly Lob On Instagram

Cole Sprouse joked with his brother, Dylan, on Instagram
Cole Sprouse joked with his brother, Dylan, on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Having heard this, Cole Sprouse took to Instagram to troll his 27-year-old on Teen Vogue's Instagram, writing "I can safely say I've never had a girl say this about me".

In the past, Cole and Dylan have been known to roast each other online, which Cole questioning which character he was; Zack or Cody, with Dylan responding, saying "I don't remember actually. I was too busy carrying the show on my back".

Last year, Selena Gomez shared a post to her 156 million Instagram followers of her childhood wall, where she'd etched "Selena [unreadable] Cole Sprouse 4-ever!!!"

The Riverdale actor commented on the post saying "always Juan-upping me", after he spotted the 'Wolves' singer also wrote "Selena + Juan" in a love heart.

In the picture, which Selena captioned "Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11..", Selena confessed her crush on Cole 16 years ago.

Camila Cabello also responded to the post, writing "Hahahahahahahahhaha".

Selena Gomez appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Selena Gomez appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Picture: Getty

Grab Our App For The Latest Selena Gomez News And Gossip

Selena Gomez kissed her Disney Channel co-star, Dylan Sprouse, in the 22nd episode, A Midsummer's Nightmare, of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

