Cole Sprouse Roasts Brother, Dylan, After "Awkward" Kiss With Selena Gomez

Cole Sprouse commented on a post about Dylan kissing Selena Gomez. Picture: Getty (L); YouTube (R)

After Selena Gomez stated kissing her Disney Channel co-star, Dylan Sprouse, was "one of the worst days", his brother joked with him on Instagram.

Selena Gomez recently appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, talking about how she experienced "one of the worst days of [her] life," having to kiss Dylan Sprouse on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Apparently, the The Wizards of Waverly Place didn't want to share her first on-camera kiss with Dylan, however, as she had a huge crush on someone else... His brother, Cole.

Cole Sprouse joked with his brother, Dylan, on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Having heard this, Cole Sprouse took to Instagram to troll his 27-year-old on Teen Vogue's Instagram, writing "I can safely say I've never had a girl say this about me".

In the past, Cole and Dylan have been known to roast each other online, which Cole questioning which character he was; Zack or Cody, with Dylan responding, saying "I don't remember actually. I was too busy carrying the show on my back".

Last year, Selena Gomez shared a post to her 156 million Instagram followers of her childhood wall, where she'd etched "Selena [unreadable] Cole Sprouse 4-ever!!!"

The Riverdale actor commented on the post saying "always Juan-upping me", after he spotted the 'Wolves' singer also wrote "Selena + Juan" in a love heart.

In the picture, which Selena captioned "Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11..", Selena confessed her crush on Cole 16 years ago.

Camila Cabello also responded to the post, writing "Hahahahahahahahhaha".

Selena Gomez appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez kissed her Disney Channel co-star, Dylan Sprouse, in the 22nd episode, A Midsummer's Nightmare, of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.