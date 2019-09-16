Cole Sprouse Reacts To Selena Gomez Crushing On Him

Selena Gomez admitted to crushing on Cole Sprouse. Picture: Getty (L); Instagram (R)

Selena Gomez recently admitted she fancied Cole Sprouse, to which the Riverdale star jokingly responded.

Selena Gomez shared a photo to her 156 million Instagram followers, of her childhood wall, which she etched "Selena [unreadable] Cole Sprouse 4-ever!!!"

The Riverdale actor commented on the post saying "always Juan-upping me", after he spotted the 'Wolves' singer also wrote "Selena + Juan" in a love heart.

Cole Sprouse joked about Selena Gomez crushing on him. Picture: Instagram

In the picture, which Selena captioned "Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11..", Selena confessed her crush on Cole 16 years ago.

Camila Cabello also responded to the post, writing "Hahahahahahahahhaha".

Selena Gomez and Cole Sprouse starred together in the likes of Wizards on Deck With Hannah Montana, a Disney Channel crossover event.

