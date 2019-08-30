Selena Gomez Is Set To 'Take On The Kardashians & Rihanna' With Her Own Beauty Line

Selena Gomez set to launch own beauty range in footsteps of Kylie Jenner & Rihanna. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez/ @kyliejenner

Selena Gomez is the latest A-lister to reportedly be creating her own beauty line, following in the footsteps of the Kardashians and Rihanna.

Selena Gomez is reportedly working on her own beauty line that will include everything from "fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps, moisturisers and essential oils", putting her in the same celebrity-cosmetic market as other A-listers.

As one of the most followed people on Instagram with a whopping 155 million followers, it seems only right that Selena join the ranks of Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, J-Lo, and most recently Lady Gaga.

The transition for artists into the cosmetic industry is proving incredibly lucrative, with Kylie being named the world's youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 21 thanks to her infamous lip kits, Kylie skin line and whole other range of collabs' with members of her famous family and friends.

Although Selena is yet to comment on the supposed cosmetic line, it has been reported that she has filed a patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office under her own name for the beauty products.

Fans have already taken to Twitter to discuss their excitement at their favourite star launching her own line, and wondering if her line will be able to compete with the industry giants that already exist.

One fan even posted what appeared to be proof of the singer's application to patent the cosmetic line and reveals the extensive collection that she is preparing to launch.

Seeing as the singer is currently starring in zombie movie, The Dead Don't Die, and working on new music, posting teaser pics from the studio, so it may be a while before she launches it yet, as she appears to have her hands full!

It’s confirmed that Selena is making a beauty line 💄



(via @SeIGomezOnline) pic.twitter.com/DOZGwrY1TR — WorldwideSelG Media (@WWSelGMedia) August 14, 2019

Selena is coming out with a beauty line, which means she will earn a lot of money so stans will be even more pressed pic.twitter.com/bOE3IYgz8x — єmrαh 💍 (@skinnysel) August 13, 2019

