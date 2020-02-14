Exclusive

WATCH: Sam Smith Left Stunned By A Time Capsule Full Of Mementos From Their Life

Sam Smith's new single 'To Die For' has finally arrived, so we had to take a trip down memory lane and go through Sam's beginnings to where they are right now.

Sam Smith has finally returned with new music and we couldn't be more excited! Sam's been teasing the single for a while and now that it's been released, we had to show you Sam Smith's 'Time Capsule'.

We filled a box with memorable moments and mementos from Sam's life; from recording their first album in a cafe in East London to a personal note from Sam's first ever music teacher and let Sam explain why each object was special to them.

Sam Smith opens Capital's 'Time Capsule'. Picture: Capital

In the box we placed the following...

- Sam's debut album 'In The Lonely Hour', of which Sam spoke about writing with producer Jimmy Napes and going to the East London cafe 'Look Mum No Hands' during the recording of the album.

- A copy of Sister Act 2 which Sam describes as 'one of the reasons why I sing'.

- A self portrait of Chuck Close which inspired the cover art of Sam's second album 'The Thrill Of It All'.

- A CD of The Avatar Soundtrack which Sam has confessed their love for.

- Photos given to us by their classmates from the British Youth Music Theatre as well as some kind words from them too!

- A present from Sam's first ever singing teacher Joanna Eden who 'basically taught me [Sam] how to sing'.

