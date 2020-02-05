Sam Smith Appears To Tease Their New Single 'To Die For' In Cryptic Posts

5 February 2020, 11:12

Sam Smith new single To Die For
Sam Smith new single To Die For. Picture: Instagram

Sam Smith has finally given us all a hint that new music may be on the way in the form of a track called 'To Die For'.

Sam Smith's new single may be coming a lot sooner than expected after a series of cryptic posts on social media point to a new release called 'To Die For' on 14th February.

An Instagram account named @todiefor_ appears to be posting short videos and photos teasing the single following in the footsteps of their single 'I Feel Love' and 'How Do You Sleep' which can still be seen in the account's story highlights.

Sam Smith Posts Incredible Message About Body Positivity Admitting 'Everyday's A Struggle'

Sam Smith's 'To Die For' account is teasing new music
Sam Smith's 'To Die For' account is teasing new music. Picture: Instagram/ToDieFor

Along with the Instagram account, Sam has booted up a brand new website emblazoned with the announcement, 'Opens 14th Feb 2020 - for the grand opening - sign up for information on the store launch now'.

Sam, who follows the 'To Die For' Instagram account has been sporting some of the wigs sported by mannequins on the single's Insta feed.

View this post on Instagram

What’s her name?

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on

The promise of a Valentines' Day release is exciting Sam's fans across social media with one saying, 'Seeing the whole display in how Sam Smith promotes songs makes them a fucking genius x'.

