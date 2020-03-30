Sam Smith Delays And Renames New Album As It ‘Doesn’t Feel Right’ To Release Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Sam Smith is pushing back the release date of their album. Picture: Getty

Sam Smith is delaying the release of their 2020 album as it “doesn’t feel right” to drop it during the current circumstances.

Sam Smith took to Twitter on Monday morning to inform fans they have decided to hold off releasing their new album, originally named ‘To Die For’, as they want to continue working on it and make some important changes.

‘To Die For’ was due for release on 5 June, but the ‘How Do You Sleep?’ hitmaker said its title and imminent release “doesn’t feel right”.

Sam Smith Fans Send Messages Of Support To Singer After They Shared Hilarious 'Quarantine Meltdown' Pictures

In a statement to their 8.2 million followers, Sam said: “I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions.”

Sam Smith posted this statement on Twitter. Picture: Sam Smith/Twitter

Sam insisted they will drop an album at some point in 2020, but they don't yet have an official date of when this will be.

They continued: “I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date – both of which are to be confirmed at this time. Don’t worry though, there will be an album this year, I promise!

“But until then I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I’m incredibly excited about.

“Thank you for always being by my side and for your understanding and patience. I always want to do right by you. Always. Sam x.”

Sam Smith has promised new music in 2020. Picture: Getty

Sam isn’t the only artist to change the release date of their new music due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dua Lipa brought forward her ‘Future Nostalgia’ release date the week before, in order to bring some happiness to her fans.

And Little Mix chose to release their new single ‘Break Up Song’ just before the UK went into ‘lockdown’ to spread some positivity to their fandom.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip