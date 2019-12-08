Sam Smith Slayed Their Smash Hit Set At The 2019 Jingle Bell Ball

Sam Smith brought the house down with their club hit set. Picture: PA

Oscar winner, pop superstar, and Jingle Bell Ball icon, Sam Smith has sent shivers down the spine of 16,000 people with their catalogue of industry defining bangers and ballads with a truly enormous performance at London's O2.

Sam Smith has made a jaw dropping return to the Jingle Bell Ball stage, this time with a stack of new hits under their belt including the dreamy 'Dancing With A Stranger', and 'How Do You Sleep', we can't think of a singer's voice better suited to London's O2 than this British icon.

A-Z Of Every Iconic Performance From The 2019 Jingle Bell Ball



The ‘Promises’ singer lit up the stage with their pink dancers, sassy choreography and enviable stage outfit, oozing confidence with every step and note... and the choreography was 'everything.'

Their first massive break through with Disclosure came in the form of 'Latch' so we were overjoyed to see Sam perform it at today's Jingle Bell Ball Normani would be proud of Sam for their rendition of 'Dancing With A Stranger' because it was epic One of the biggest hits of the year, Sam incorporated a seriously dreamy dance routine into 'How Do You Sleep?' Sam kicked it back to older times with 'Stay With Me' and we're NGL, tears were shed

Switching up their look for the carpet, Sam rocked some serious glam with makeup en point, and a high fashion robed look and asymmetrical earrings which we totally think are coming back in 2020...Sam? Can you let us know ASAP please?

Sam Smith on the red carpet at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

Set List

- How Do You Sleep

- Promises

- Latch

- Too Good At Goodbyes

- Stay With Me

- Dancing With A Stranger

> Download Our App For All The Latest Jingle Bell Ball News