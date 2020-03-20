Sam Smith Fans Send Messages Of Support To Singer After They Shared Hilarious 'Quarantine Meltdown' Pictures

Sam Smith joked they're having a 'meltdown'. Picture: instagram

Sam Smith’s fans are sending them messages of support as they self isolate.

Sam Smith fans have rallied around the ‘To Die For’ singer after they joked they were having a ‘quarantine meltdown’.

Visit the NHS site for the latest information and advice about Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sam uploaded a series of images to Instagram on Thursday which they captioned: “Stages of a quarantine meltdown.”

In the shots, they can be seen pretending to cry.

Fans sent them well wishes and told them to ‘hang on in there’.

One wrote: “You and me both Sammy! As long you're well stocked up on good s**t then you're good!!!”

Another added: “I hear ya Sam. We’re all this together.”

Others shared totally relatable stories about how they’re finding isolation.

“I’ve already eaten most of my ‘two week emergency’ store of frozen food and have had multiple failed home work out attempts. Hope you’re fairing better lol,” wrote one.

Another added: “The boredom is real!”

Other fans encouraged Sam to use the time to work on new music.

