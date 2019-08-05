Rihanna Rumoured To Be Making Comeback This Thursday On US Late Shows

Rihanna is rumoured to be making her music comeback this week, after a load of late-night talk shows in the US all teased a special guest for this Thursday.

We'd almost lost hope of Rihanna ever releasing music again and that the only fresh material we'd be getting from RiRi would be a new range of Fenty Beauty products...

However, there are some serious suggestions that Rihanna might actually be making her musical comeback this week!

Five of the major late-night talk shows in the US have teased a "special guest" for this Thursday's episodes - which seems too much of a coincidence for their not to be a big announcement coming.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and Conan O'Brien are the shows who have confirmed a "special guest" for this Thursday August 8th and it's apparently a "big female pop star".

The strongest rumour is that Rihanna is the special guest and will be making her return to music for the first time in years. Adele, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga are the other names being mentioned.

Rihanna's last release was 'Lemon' with N.E.R.D back in 2017. Before that, her most recent album was 2016's Anti, which included the singles 'Work' and 'Kiss It Better'.

The singer has been living in London for the past year - renting a gigantic £30 million mansion in the capital.

