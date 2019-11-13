Simon Cowell Thinks The One Direction Reunion Will Happen Soon

13 November 2019, 07:38

After he signed One Direction, Simon Cowell believes 1D would be "nuts" to not end their hiatus soon.

Simon Cowell has signed the likes of Westlife, CNCO and - most notably - One Direction, in the past.

After the five-piece boyband went on an indefinite hiatus in January 2016, the The X Factor judge claimed 1D would be "nuts" to not reform soon.

Simon Cowell signed One Direction following their performances on The X Factor
Speaking to Rob Howard - who's filling in for Roman Kemp as he prepares for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - Simon said "My gut feeling is that I do think [a reunion] will happen.

"Even if it was a one-of event for something, it's just too big of an opportunity to not do," he continued.

Speaking of One Direction's solo work, Simon said all of the boys are doing brilliantly, and that he respects them all individually.

Both Harry Styles and Liam Payne are set to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday, 7 December alongside the likes of Stormzy, Rita Ora and Jax Jones.

