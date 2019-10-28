X Factor: Celebrity Star Olivia Olson Speaks Out After Emotional Exit From The Live Shows - ‘Simon Cowell Said I Could Win This’

28 October 2019, 14:49 | Updated: 28 October 2019, 16:27

Olivia Olson made an emotional exit from The X Factor: Celebrity on Saturday night.

X Factor: Celebrity came to a dramatic end on Saturday when a heartbroken Olivia Olson was voted out of the competition.

The singer – who rose to fame on Love Actually as a young actress – was the first contestant to lose her place on the show after the first live shows aired on ITV, in a revamp meaning the results no longer take place on a Sunday.

The X Factor: Celebrity Line-Up – Love Island Supergroup Form For Show

Journalist Martin Bashir was saved by the judges over Olivia, leaving the 27 year old in tears as host Dermot O’Leary tried his best to console her.

Olivia Olson was heartbroken to leave X Factor: Celebrity
Olivia Olson was heartbroken to leave X Factor: Celebrity. Picture: Getty / ITV

When asked how she was feeling a tearful Olivia responded: “I’m not great.”

The star has since taken to Instagram to address her X Factor journey, claiming Simon Cowell told her “she could win this”.

In a lengthy post alongside a photo of herself on the show, Olivia wrote: “I’ll keep smiling. I knew going into @thexfactor anything could happen & the level of talent was so high this year! I’m grateful for the opportunity as it has completely pushed me out of my comfort zone, reminding myself I love to be up on that stage.

“That being said, yes my elimination came as a shock. I was confused why Simon would tell me I could win this competition and then ultimately send me home. It was a punch in the gut.”

She continued: “People have emotions and mine got the best of me...because I REALLY wanted this. I’m proud of my performance last night and that’s what matters to me. Good luck to all my new friends I’ve made a long the way. OO out!”

Viewers were equally as baffled as to why Olivia was voted out of the competition, with one person raging on Twitter: “You must be deaf Simon that girl deserves to stay. I can’t even…”

“I can’t believe Simon Cowell sent Olivia Olson home!” Fumed a second, as a third said: “How did that just happen? No way can Martin Bashir be considered a better vocalist than Olivia Olson.”

X Factor: Celebrity continue Saturday nights at 8.30 on ITV.

