Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello & Lewis Capaldi Sing One Direction With Niall Horan At Grammys Party

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Lewis Capaldi climbed on the tables to sing One Direction's 'Steal My Girl' to Niall Horan at a Grammy Awards after-party this morning.

It's a crime that One Direction never received a Grammy nomination before going on hiatus but thankfully we've got real-life angels Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Lewis Capaldi to rep the boys at the awards.

Shawn, Camila and Lewis jumped on the tables at a fancy Grammys after-party to belt out One Direction's 2014 hit single 'Steal My Girl', with actual Niall Horan on hand to provide backing vocals from the dance floor below.

One Direction may be responsible for 'Best Song Ever' but we think this is a strong contender for 'Best Video Ever'... Shawn, Camila and Capaldi all belting out 1D at the top of their lungs alongside Niall - what more could you want?!

Actually, we've seen many people take on One Direction songs at karaoke but nobody's attempted them with as much gusto as Shawn Mendes, who was on the verge of screaming the chorus as he stood alongside his girlfriend Camila.

Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes pictured together at the Grammys. Picture: Instagram: @kygomusic

YouTuber Tana Mongeau and Lovelytheband singer Mitchy Collins were among the famous names that caught the moment on camera, posting the scenes to their Instagram Story straight away for the rest of us to see.

DJ and producer Kygo also shared Shawn, Camila, Niall and Lewis Capaldi singing his global Number 1 single 'Someone You Loved', which missed out to Billie Eilish's 'bad guy' for the Song of the Year award at the Grammys.

The group were also spotted singing along to The Killer's 'Mr Brightside', with Niall and Lewis both carrying half-drunk pints.

Shawn and Camila showed their just as loved-up as ever. The couple had sparked concern earlier in the evening after walking the red carpet separately, however there was a sweet reason behind the decision.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

It was also quite the night for Lewis Capaldi. The Scottish singer-songwriter was nominated for his first-ever Grammy Award but was mistaken for one of the staff members who fills seats whilst the celebrities use the bathroom.

Billie Eilish was the biggest winner on the night, picking up five trophies. She's the first artist to win all of the 'big four' of Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist since 1981.

