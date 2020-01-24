Harry Styles And Kendall Jenner Relationship 'Would Be Amazing' Says Dad Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall Jenner's father, Caitlyn, spoke about her previous relationship with Harry Styles, saying that the supermodel speaks very highly of him.

Caitlyn Jenner joined her former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmate, Roman Kemp, to chat about their upcoming tour to Newport and Brighton, together.

When the Keeping Up With The Kardashians celebrity joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp via FaceTime, Ro couldn't help but ask about his pal, Harry Styles.

> Harry Styles Dodges Question About Ranking Liam, Louis, Niall and Zayn's Solo Music

Kendall Jenner joined Harry Styles on The Late Late Show. Picture: Getty

Roman asked about Kendall Jenner's relationship with the 'Adore You' pop star, to which Caitlyn said "I only met [Harry] one time, at an event with Kendall. He seemed like a gentleman."

Caitlyn praised Harry Styles for his chivalrous nature towards her daughter, Kendall, as the pair were romantically linked together in 2013.

"[Kendall] always speaks very highly of him. I don't know whatever happened," said Caitlyn, suggesting that it would be amazing to see the pair get back together.

She also joked that she'd be willing to see Myles Stephenson of Rak-Su, another one of their I'm A Celebrity... contestants, join the Jenner family, but as a chef.

Recently, Harry Styles spoke to Rolling Stones, and it was implied that he recorded several songs inspired by his former-flame, Kendall, saying that he was "tipping a hat to [their] time together."

Kendall also joined Harry Styles on The Late Late Show as he covered for James Corden, whilst the comedian was filming The Prom with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.

Caitlyn Jenner praised Kendall's relationship with Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

She appeared on a segment called 'Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts', which he sister, Kim, had also appeared on, and many viewers praised their chemistry together.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Harry Styles News And Gossip