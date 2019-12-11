WATCH: Harry Styles Dodges Question About Ranking Liam, Louis, Niall and Zayn's Solo Music

11 December 2019, 07:58

Whilst hosting The Late Late Show, Harry Styles was quizzed by Kendall Jenner about his former 1D bandmates' solo songs. He decided to eat a scorpion rather than respond.

Harry Styles took on hosting duties for The Late Late Show as James Corden took a break to film scenes for his upcoming movie, The Prom.

Kendall Jenner was announced as one of the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer's guests, and she even took part in a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.

> WATCH: Harry Styles Surprises Super Fan With Tickets To See Him Live

Harry Styles refused to rank his One Direction bandmates' songs
Harry Styles refused to rank his One Direction bandmates' songs. Picture: Capital

The supermodel quizzed Harry Styles about his One Direction days, and asked him to rank the solo work of Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

Before Kendall even finished her question, the star - who recently impersonated Roman Kemp at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball - dodged the question, and took the forfeit of eating a scorpion.

Fans were quick to meme Harry's speedy response, saying that he ate the scorpion faster than he plugged his album, 'Fine Line', whilst others praised his friendship with his 1D mates.

> Stans Defend Harry Styles After He Refers To Zayn As "Ringo" On Saturday Night Live

Harry Styles recently performed at the #CapitalJBB as a solo artist for the first time ever, where he sang hits from his upcoming second album, as well as a classic One Direction throwback, 'What Makes You Beautiful'.

Before that, he joked that he'd "fight" Stormzy after news came out that he'd be releasing his album, 'Heavy Is The Head', on the same day as Harry Styles' album.

Speaking to Capital's Evening Show presenter, Jimmy Hill, Harry said "I haven't seen [Stormzy] in the corridor yet, but I'm sure we will fight if we see each other," whilst backstage at The O2.

