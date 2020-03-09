One Direction Rumoured Documentary: Release Date, Trailer, And How To Watch

Liam Payne reportedly let the cat out of the bag about the upcoming documentary. Picture: PA

One Direction are reportedly set to drop a documentary to mark their anniversary.

One Direction could be releasing a documentary to mark Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson’s 10-year anniversary as a band, according to reports.

But does it have a release date, is there a trailer and how can we watch it? Here’s everything we know…

One Direction documentary rumours

Liam Payne set tongues wagging when he was asked by a Dubai newspaper, The City Times, if he remembered the last time he visited the country.

He replied: "It's hard for me to remember gigs because it was a blur of planes, sound checks and screams. I think we filmed a show [here] and it'll be part of a documentary around an anniversary."

Is there a trailer?

There is no trailer just yet but as soon as it drops, we’ll let you know!

How can I watch it?

It’s unclear which platform the boys will use. It could be Netflix or Amazon Prime or maybe they’ll do a Justin Bieber and drop it on YouTube?

When is the release date?

Liam reportedly said it would be dropping ‘around’ their anniversary which is July 23rd.

Are One Direction doing anything else for the 10-year anniversary?

Rumours that the boys could be set to reunite in 2020 have been swirling for a few months now but Niall Horan recently revealed he’d prefer them to do it when they’ve all aged as well as Take That.

He told Daily Star: "When they came back they looked better than they ever did. If we all look that good, I'll take it.

"To come back as great as they did - you know, it didn't look forced. I would hate for people to be like, 'Here they are coming for the money - because they've spent it all'.

"If and when we come back, it would be to bring the joy back to people who had missed us and the fact that we could break the internet with that selfie! I wanna do it when everyone it f**king ready."

We’re so ready, Niall!

