One Direction Fan Creates Fake 2020 Reunion Festival Called '1D Week' With Songs, Ticket Info & Support Acts

13 January 2020, 17:22

The mock up has been shared hundreds of times.
The mock up has been shared hundreds of times. . Picture: Getty

A One Direction fan has put together a fake reunion festival called '1D Week', including set lists, ticket information and support acts.

One Direction are rumoured to be reuniting in 2020 which has inspired one fan to mock-up an entire festival called '1D Week'.

Twitter user @louslights went to the trouble of photoshopping posters with a seven-night description of what to expect from the event along with photos of the boyband.

Every Clue A One Direction Reunion Is Happening & Will It Be In 2020?

The tagline read: "One Band, One Dream, One Week," before listing the various songs Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson would perform each night, including 'History' and 'She's Not Afraid'.

The poster also includes Lewis Capaldi, Kacey Musgraves and King Princess in the star-studded line-up of support acts.

To make it even more realistic, the fan has also provided 'further information' explaining the rules and regulations of attending the event.

When delving into how the accommodation works, it reads: "Tents and mattresses provided with purchase of ticket. Free 1D doll to cuddle at night.

"Nandos and chicken in chilli served for dinner." Seriously, sign us up!

The Directioner even used Niall's slang word 'chonces' in the 'requirements' section, a word he often used instead of 'chances'.

It said: "Fun must be had. Kindness must be spread. Chonces must be given. Love must be spread."

Fans were loving it, with one writing: "I would really be ready to risk it all for this People want to dream of rainbows and unicorns but this is what i want to dream about."

Excitement that this would be the year the boys got back together was fuelled by the website being updated, last week.

It now reads ‘2020 Sony Music Entertainment’ at the bottom of the page.

Whatever shot we get at the absolute babes reuniting, we will take it!

