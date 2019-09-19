Inside Nick Jonas’ Extravagant Birthday Celebrations After Wife Priyanka Chopra Organises Epic Party

Nick Jonas had one extra special birthday when he turned 27.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, went above and beyond for her husband Nick Jonas’ 27th birthday, hiring out an entire football stadium and organising a game of Top Golf followed with a party fuelled by pizza and tequila.

After staying off of social media for a few days to fully enjoy the milestone, Nick returned to Instagram to share an insight into the celebrations with his 27.1 million followers.

In the caption of his series of pictures and videos he said his “beautiful wife” surprised him with a touch football game with their closest friends and family, before “a few hours of Top Golf” and a party involving “pizza, tequila, cake and cigars."

Nick Jonas' wife threw him an amazing 27th birthday. Picture: PA Images

The Jonas Brothers’ fans even joined in the celebrations, with the whole stadium singing Happy Birthday to Nick when the band performed the following evening.

Nick added in the caption: “I can’t thank you enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes over the past couple of days.”

He also shared some images captured on the day, including one of him and wife Priyanka strolling onto the football field hand-in-hand and a snap of the couple posing by a huge birthday cake in the theme of his own brand Tequila.

Priyanka shared a heartfelt Instagram post to mark her husband’s birthday, posting a video montage of pictures and clips from their relationship.

She wrote in his birthday message: “The light of my life. Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world.

"Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas.”

The couple married in December 2018 after meeting in 2017 following months of flirty text exchanges. They didn’t take their relationship public until almost a year later and they married within a whirlwind matter of months.

