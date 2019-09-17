Joe Jonas Causes Confusion With Nick Jonas' Birthday Post: 'Why Does Your Waiter Look Like Harry Styles?'

Harry, is that you?! Picture: instagram

Joe Jonas shared a photo of a ‘Harry Styles lookalike' on Instagram for Nick Jonas’ birthday.

Jonas Brother, Joe, expressed his love for his younger brother on Instagram as he shared a montage of his ‘favourite photos’ for Nick’s birthday.

From the seven snaps posted, one went viral after fans mistook the waiter in the background, for Harry Styles.

He captioned it: “Happy Birthday to my dude! Love ya man. Stay awesome. Keeping growing. keep making people smile. Here’s a few of my favorite photos.”

Fans flooded the post with comments comparing the waiter to the One Direction singer.

One comment read: “Why is Harry from One Direction serving y’all?”

Another fan said: “Thought the dude behind you was Harry Styles!”

“Harry Styles is so powerful he snuck his way into Nick Jonas’ birthday post,” another added.

Some fans even suggested it was a hint at them collaborating together.

The other birthday snaps included pictures of the ‘Jealous’ singer with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, as well as a photo of the brothers at Nick’s wedding.

The singer, who celebrated his 27th birthday, also received a video montage on Instagram from Priyanka.

The actress shared the post, with the caption: “The light of my life. Every day with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world.

“Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas.”

Happy Birthday Nick!

