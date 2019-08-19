Joe Jonas' 30th Birthday Party: Details From The James Bond Themed Bash

19 August 2019, 11:47

Joe Jonas' 30th birthday party
Joe Jonas' 30th birthday party. Picture: Instagram

Joe Jonas' 30th birthday party was everything you'd expect it to be, suave, sexy and of course 007 themed.

Joe Jonas turned 30 years old on the 15th August (we know, how has time flown by this fast?!). So, naturally, the Jonas Brothers hunk threw an epic James Bond themed party for his friends and family.

It was as special as you'd expect it to be... with Joe emblazoned $100 bills and a LOT of tuxedos.

The Jonas Brothers Played Lizzo Before A Show & The Crowd Went Absolutely Wild

Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas at the 30th birthday party
Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas at the 30th birthday party. Picture: Instagram/Michael Park

With baes Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner also in attendance, the party was as star-studded as you'd expect. Fitness guru Stephen Cheuk posted a snap of the custom made $100 bills with Joe's gorgeous lil face right in the middle of it on his Instagram. He captioned it, "Fun night celebrating this guys 30th @joejonas".

Joe Jonas' custom made dollar bills at his birthday party
Joe Jonas' custom made dollar bills at his birthday party. Picture: Instagram/Stephen Cheuk

Brother Nick and his talented wife Priyanka Chopra looked all kinds of gorgeous as they coupled up for a photo with actor Michael Park and his wife Laurie.

Michael Park with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Michael Park with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Picture: Instagram/Michael Park

The party was in the midst of the Jonas Brothers' 'Happiness Begins' tour which has only recently begun however that hasn't stopped the brothers from celebrating the day whilst on tour too...

At the end of the day, we wish we were there at the party and will be waiting for our invite to the 31st for the next twelve months.

