Miley Cyrus Cuts And Dyes Her Hair To Exactly Match Hannah Montana's Style

29 March 2019, 08:51

Miley Cyrus shared videos and photos of herself channeling her alter-ego, Hannah Montana, leading some fans to wonder if the Disney Channel show would be making a return.

Miley Cyrus has been sharing several throwback moments from her Hannah Montana days, and after an Instagram account dedicated to Hannah surfaced, fans are wondering if the character will make a return.

Recently, the 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' singer channeled Hannah, after she dyed her hair blonde and replicated her character's signature style.

> Miley Cyrus Shares DMs With Ex Nick Jonas And Some People Never Knew They Dated

She shared several photos and videos of her new hairstyle, saying "It was so hard going back and forth, that I decided I'll be Hannah forever".

Miley later uploaded a video of herself, sharing it with her 41.9 million Twitter followers, of her in her car singing the title theme tune to Hannah Montana, 'Best of Both Worlds'.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

The 26-year-old singer later posted a photo of her new style, whilst wearing an Alice Cooper tee, saying "Hannah is punk now!"

Rumours that Miley Cyrus is bringing back her character, Hannah Montana, are rife, especially after the Jonas Brothers - another set of Disney Channel stars - reunited recently, with the single 'Sucker'.

Miley Cyrus News

See more Miley Cyrus News

After a Hannah Montana Instagram account was created, fans are speculating the return of the character

Miley Cyrus Fans Think Hannah Montana's Returning, After Instagram Account Is Created

Hot On Capital

Madison Beer, Jax Jones and Martin Solveig release their new single

WATCH: Madison Beer, Jax Jones & Martin Solvieg Talk 'All Day And Night'

News

Channing Tatum gushes over Jessie J's photo

Channing Tatum's Thirsty Instagram Comment On Jessie J's NSFW Photo Proves They're Couple Goals

News

Jordan Fisher is joining the cast of To All The Boys I've Loved Before

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Recruits Jordan Fisher As Lana Condor’s Love Interest In Netflix Film Sequel

TV & Film

Joe Sugg complimented Dianne Buswell's video editing talents

WATCH: Joe Sugg Praises His Girlfriend, Dianne Buswell's Talents; "She's Just So Good"

TV & Film

Capital's Best Fans 2019 - Winner revealed

Capital’s Best Fans 2019 Winner Revealed

Niall Horan teases second solo album from studio

Niall Horan Teases Second Album: Release Date, Title, Collaborations & Studio Snippets