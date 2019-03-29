Miley Cyrus Cuts And Dyes Her Hair To Exactly Match Hannah Montana's Style

Miley Cyrus shared videos and photos of herself channeling her alter-ego, Hannah Montana, leading some fans to wonder if the Disney Channel show would be making a return.

Miley Cyrus has been sharing several throwback moments from her Hannah Montana days, and after an Instagram account dedicated to Hannah surfaced, fans are wondering if the character will make a return.

Recently, the 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' singer channeled Hannah, after she dyed her hair blonde and replicated her character's signature style.

She shared several photos and videos of her new hairstyle, saying "It was so hard going back and forth, that I decided I'll be Hannah forever".

Miley later uploaded a video of herself, sharing it with her 41.9 million Twitter followers, of her in her car singing the title theme tune to Hannah Montana, 'Best of Both Worlds'.

Hannah is punk now! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/I4nUdajchD — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019

The 26-year-old singer later posted a photo of her new style, whilst wearing an Alice Cooper tee, saying "Hannah is punk now!"

Rumours that Miley Cyrus is bringing back her character, Hannah Montana, are rife, especially after the Jonas Brothers - another set of Disney Channel stars - reunited recently, with the single 'Sucker'.