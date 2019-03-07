WATCH: Little Mix Are Having A Sober Global Awards… After Being Told Off For Being Drunk Last Year!

7 March 2019, 18:53

Jesy Nelson infamously sang Liam Payne’s ‘Strip That Down’ in the winners room at the Global Awards last year… but Little Mix are on their best behaviour tonight!

Little Mix are one of our faves, not least for the fact that the girls are a right good laugh as well as being one of the world’s biggest bands… but they’re on their best behaviour at tonight’s Global Awards!

Global Awards 2019 Winners: See Who Wins Big At The Global Awards

The girls are the biggest winners at the Global Awards so far, and celebrated last year’s inaugural event with a glass (or five) of champers during the show… which led to Jesy Nelson singing Liam Payne’s ‘Strip That Down’ in the winners room.

Capital’s Jimmy Hill showed the girls a clip of it on the blue carpet at this year’s awards… and they revealed they got in big trouble for letting their hair down!

Jesy told Jimmy, “You won’t be getting this tonight! I got so told off for that! And I was just having fun.

“We can’t even drink tonight. Everyone was expecting us to drink at the BRITS as well, we might be boring Mix tonight!”

Drunken singing or not, you’re NEVER bored when Little Mix are around!

