Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Discusses 'Nasty' Comments Received From Trolls And Calls Boyfriend Andre Gray ‘Perfect’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed the extent to which Little Mix are criticised on social media.

The Little Mix ladies have always been honest about their mental health, constantly sharing insights into their personal lives and how social media and fame has affected them.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is the latest Little Mix star to open up about the criticism she and her bandmates receive, revealing she sometimes gets racist abuse online.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock opened up about how she handles social media trolls. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram / ITV

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Leigh-Anne said: "It is nasty, but I swear just surrounding yourself with positive people and people that uplift you, not looking at it because it’s just irrelevant and it shouldn’t even be happening, it’s just so nasty.”

The 27 year old added: “Me personally, I’m in such a better place now I’m so proud of who I am. Even now I’m not 100 per cent, I don’t think anyone really is – it is a hard journey to get to that self-love place and really love yourself. It is a hard journey but you will get there.”

She also praised Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards for their supportiveness toward one another, saying: “I’m just lucky to have the girls, to have that unit, I don’t know what I’d do without that. It is a long journey but as I say I’m in a great place, so much going on.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been with Andre Gray for three years. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne is currently in a relationship with Andre Gray, describing her man – whom she’s been with for three years – as “perfect”.

Bandmate Jesy is also set to open up about the effects of social media soon, in a BBC documentary titled Jesy Nelson: My Story.

