WATCH: Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Making A Documentary About Mental Health

21 March 2019, 15:24

Jesy Nelson revealed she's making a mental health documentary.
Jesy Nelson revealed she's making a mental health documentary. Picture: Instagram

Jesy opened up about her struggles with her body image and trolling on social media

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson is making a mental health documentary about her struggles with her body image after suffering from trolling during her time in the band.

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix Star And Love Island Hunk's Romance

Jesy revealed that she will be looking at the effect social media has on young people’s mental health, something she has experienced by being in the public eye.

She revealed on Instagram, “So I can finally announce that I am making a film with the BBC and it's a subject that's really, really close to my heart and it's about mental health awareness.

"One in four men and women suffer from mental health and it's a subject that I personally think we don't speak about enough, and I'm making this film because I really, really want to make a change to other people's lives."

She wrote, “Mental health awareness is something we should all be talking about more. 
Having suffered myself I decided I want to do something about it.

“So I’m pleased to announce I'm making a film with the BBC, telling my own personal story and exploring how social media, body shaming and trolling is effecting the mental health of young people.”

BBC controller Fiona Campbell added, “We’re really pleased that we can provide a platform for Jesy to tell her story.

"As a young female in a successful girl band where intense scrutiny from the public is the norm, Jesy offers a unique perspective on the impact social media can have on an individual and their mental health.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Jesy Nelson News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Get to know Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Who Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Who Is The Little Mix Star's Boyfriend Andre Gray And What's Her Net Worth?
People are loving Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes's relationship

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes's Hilarious Date Nights Have Fans Cracking Up
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has spoken out about 'inbuilt racism' in society.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Speaks Out About ‘Inbuilt Racism’ & Becoming Confident In Her Skin
Jesy Nelson has shown off her new haircut in an Instagram post with Chris Hughes

Jesy Nelson Shows Off New Hairstyle In Loved-Up Chris Hughes Post
Perrie Edwards Brit Awards

Little Mix Perrie Edwards: Where Is She From? Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Age And Instagram Revealed

More News

See more More News

Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo will play Dustin Henderson in series 3 of the show

How Old Is Gaten Matarazzo, What Is Cleidocranial Dysplasia And How Long Has He Played Dustin In Stranger Things?

TV & Film

Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating IRL

Are Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton From Stranger Things Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed

TV & Film

Yungblud revealed all about working with Halsey and Travis Barker on '11 Minutes'.

Yungblud Talks Taking Halsey To Doncaster And Why Genres No Longer Matter In Music
Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton age and girlfriend

How Old Is Charlie Heaton? Stranger Things Actor Who Plays Jonathan And Co-Star Natalia Dyer's Boyfriend

TV & Film

Stranger Things season 3 is coming to Netflix and we cannot wait

Who's In The Stranger Things Season 3 Cast? Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder & More

TV & Film