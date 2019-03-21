WATCH: Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Making A Documentary About Mental Health

Jesy Nelson revealed she's making a mental health documentary. Picture: Instagram

Jesy opened up about her struggles with her body image and trolling on social media

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson is making a mental health documentary about her struggles with her body image after suffering from trolling during her time in the band.

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix Star And Love Island Hunk's Romance

Jesy revealed that she will be looking at the effect social media has on young people’s mental health, something she has experienced by being in the public eye.

She revealed on Instagram, “So I can finally announce that I am making a film with the BBC and it's a subject that's really, really close to my heart and it's about mental health awareness.

"One in four men and women suffer from mental health and it's a subject that I personally think we don't speak about enough, and I'm making this film because I really, really want to make a change to other people's lives."

She wrote, “Mental health awareness is something we should all be talking about more.

Having suffered myself I decided I want to do something about it.

“So I’m pleased to announce I'm making a film with the BBC, telling my own personal story and exploring how social media, body shaming and trolling is effecting the mental health of young people.”

BBC controller Fiona Campbell added, “We’re really pleased that we can provide a platform for Jesy to tell her story.

"As a young female in a successful girl band where intense scrutiny from the public is the norm, Jesy offers a unique perspective on the impact social media can have on an individual and their mental health.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Jesy Nelson News