Jade Thirlwall Says She’s ‘Not Even Mad’ Following Split From Jed Elliott

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall recently split from boyfriend of three years Jed Elliott.

Jade Thirlwall and The Struts’ rocker Jed Elliott called time on their romance after three years together due to clashing work schedules, with the news of their break-up hitting the headlines on Tuesday.

Hours after it was revealed they’ve split, Jade took to Instagram to post a hilarious photo of herself she’d edited on the FaceApp function which shows what you’d look like if you were older.

The Little Mix singer captioned the picture: “I’m not even mad tho.”

In the snap, Jesy Nelson’s bandmate can be seen holding her left hand in front of her and pulling one of her trademark grimaces.

Some fans were quick to comment: “I put my own rock on my hand,” referencing Little Mix’s song ‘Joan of Arc’, while others joked: “Jade at 80: ‘In case you didn’t know I climbed Kilimanjaro’.”

A source told MailOnline: “Jade and Jed have decided to end the relationship. There is honestly no big drama, it has just sadly run its course.”

The insider continued: “They spent so much time apart as Jed is on tour constantly in the USA with his band The Struts. And obviously Jade is super busy with Little Mix promo – and about to start a massive LM5 tour.”

Jed is in the midst of a tour of the States, Japan and Australia and won’t be back in the UK until October, but by this point Jade will be kicking off her LM5 tour in Europe before heading to Australia in December. Jade’s last Instagram post with her boyfriend was 15th May, where she wrote about not seeing her beau on his birthday.

Alongside three photos of them dressed up in what looks like a hotel corridor, Jade captioned the snap: “Not ever seeing your boyfriend on his birthday kinda sucks. 4 birthdays in and still managing a long distance relationship is kinda amazing. i love you @jedstruts happy birthday pet [sic].” Meanwhile, Jed’s last post with Jade was on 2nd June when he shared a snap of them walking hand in hand.