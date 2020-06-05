Lady Gaga To Hand Over Instagram Account With 42.1Million Followers To Black Lives Matter Organisations To ‘Amplify Their Important Voices’

Lady Gaga has 42.1million followers on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Lady Gaga has announced she will hand over her Instagram account to Black Lives Matter organisations over the next few days, ‘in an an effort to amplify their important voices’.

The ‘Chromatica’ singer has 42.1million followers on the platform.

She shared an image of her first, alongside the caption: “Starting tomorrow, I’m giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices.

“And after I vow to regularly, in perpetuity, across all of my social media platforms, post stories, content, and otherwise lift up the voices of the countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community.”

The ‘Rain on Me’ singer isn’t the only celebrity trying to use her platform in a positive way.

Billie Eilish has been urging her fans to take ‘meaningful’ action against racism through a series of Instagram posts.

One read: “Blackout Tuesday was supposed to be about taking a step back from promoting and posting about yourself and instead using your voice to amplify the message that systemic inequality will no longer be tolerated in this country!!! Not posting a black square and silence...... we cannot be silent. Not today. Not any other day.”

“We are here to unequivocally say that BLACK LIVES MATTER. And I want to use the platform I have to help take meaningful action that will create meaningful change!!

“Here is a list of organizations that you can donate to!! Some of which i have donated to today. I’m gonna try to donate to as many organizations as possible over the next few weeks and further! And I encourage you to donate whatever you can to these and other organizations in your communities that are working to fight racial and social injustice every day.... even when the hashtags stop.

“I hope you used today to speak up, donate, protest, educate yourself, listen, learn, and call your elected representatives to demand CHANGE IN THIS COUNTRY."

