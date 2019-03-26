Justin Bieber Admits He Still Loves Ex Selena Gomez But Says He's Head Over Heels For Wife Hailey Baldwin

26 March 2019, 15:19 | Updated: 26 March 2019, 15:21

Justin Bieber went on a huge rant after fans claimed he wasn't in love with Hailey Baldwin.
Justin hit out at fans that send nasty messages to him and Hailey saying that he will always go back to Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber has gone on an epic rant on Instagram after followers were sending nasty messages to him and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, saying he will always go back to Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Message On Instagram About Why He's Taking A Break From Music

Justin admitted he “loved and loves” Selena Gomez, but called Hailey the “BEST THING” that has ever happened to him, and disputed claims he will always love Selena more.

He posted, “Stop sending Hailey and I these messages. If you love me, screenshot this and repost everywhere.”

The fan had commented, “You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at SG plus Hailey sleeps with men like Shawn Mendes for fame and she’s racist.”

Justin Bieber hit back at claims he loved Selena Gomez more than Hayley Baldwin.
He responded, “Your immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back with my ex.[sic]

“Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way you should be ashamed of yourself really.

“I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.

"The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you, and if this was some sick ploy to get my attention you are wrong on so many levels. I’ve seen multiple people say things like this and ill never respond again to a message like this because I don’t like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like 'he always goes back to Selena' or 'Selena is better for him' YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAT’S GOOD FOR ME!!

“Hayley is my bride period if you don’t like that or support that that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me you’re not a fan nor a good person.”

Justin and Hailey got married at the end of last year after having dated on and off for the past few years. Hailey was also rumoured to have dated Shawn Mendes for a short period.

The ‘Purpose’ star also admitted he was seeking help for depression and that he had put new music on hold temporarily in order to be the best husband and future father he could be.

