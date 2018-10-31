Justin Bieber Shaved His Head Just Days Ahead Of Brand New Music

Justin Bieber showcases his dramatic new hairstyle sparking new music rumours. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber shared a picture of his brand new look just weeks before he's set to return with brand new music alongside NCT 127 and EXO star Lay.

Justin Bieber has enjoyed a whirlwind 2018, which included getting married to Hailey Baldwin, but he's now revealed a brand new look after shaving his head and beard as he gets set to launch brand new msuic.

Taking to Instagram stories, Justin shared the picture below of his new shaved head and fans were in awe, taking to social media and sharing coments like 'Love the hair cut' and 'thank you for cutting your hair'.

Justin Bieber is set to release a new song called 'Let's Shut Up and Dance' in November. Picture: Instagram

Having sported longer hair for a while now, Justin's fans have also questioned why he's decided to shave his hair off now and most people belive he's about to launch a new era.

Whilst Justin hasn't spoken out about any new music himself, it has been revealed that Justin will be featuring on a brand new Michael Jackson tribute song called 'Let's Shuit Up and Dance' with K-pop group NCT 127 and EXO star Lay.

With that song set to be released on 16th November 2018, fans are bracing themselves for what's been dubbed on social media as JB5.



