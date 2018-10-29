WATCH: Justin Bieber Can Eat A Burrito. Viral Photo Was An Elaborate Prank.

29 October 2018, 07:05 | Updated: 29 October 2018, 07:08

Justin Bieber's attempts to eat a burrito were a prank by Yes Theory
Justin Bieber's attempts to eat a burrito were a prank by Yes Theory. Picture: YouTube

The viral photo of Justin Bieber wrongly eating a burrito was, in fact, a prank by YouTubers, Yes Theory.

Recently, a photo surface of 'Sorry' singer, Justin Bieber, eating a burrito sideways which confused and angered the world of Twitter.

However, it turns out that he does, in fact, know how to eat Mexican cuisine, as the photo was all an elaborate prank by Yes Theory.

> Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace

The pranksters hired Bieber-lookalike, Brad Sousa to star as the Canadian singer, and to prank millions of confused fans.

Yes Theory wanted to make a point, saying "Staging a story, as goofy as it was, can be done much more easily than most people can imagine." Well, you don't get much goofier than eating a burrito from the middle, like a total savage.

Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber's talent manager, contacted Yes Theory, saying that he was well aware of the prank, saying "You can't prank a prankster, bro". He was well aware that it was fake, as he knew what Justin looks like, and within 30 seconds of pretending to fall for the prank, he was contacted by Yes Theory's manager.

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Let's all breathe a sigh of relief knowing Justin Bieber can eat a burrito properly.

Justin Bieber Music

See more Justin Bieber Music

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber's attempts to eat a burrito were a prank by Yes Theory

WATCH: Justin Bieber Can Eat A Burrito. Viral Photo Was An Elaborate Prank.
Justin Bieber was apparently pictured eating a burrito 'wrong' and the internet was furious

This Viral Picture Of Justin Bieber Eating A Burrito Sideways Might Not Be Him
Justin Bieber was visibly upset at the news of Selena Gomez being hospitalised.

Justin Bieber Breaks Down After Hearing Selena Gomez Had Been Hospitalised

Justin Bieber Videos

See more Justin Bieber Videos

Justin Bieber will reportedly team up with NCT 127 and Lay on 'Let's Shut Up and Dance'

Justin Bieber, NCT 127 & EXO Star Lay's New Song Is Written By Jason Derulo
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin have viewed Demi Lovato's mansion that's up for sale

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted Viewing Demi Lovato's 'For Sale' House
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin got married on the same day they got marriage license

Justin Bieber Did Marry Hailey Baldwin Without A Prenup Last Month

Justin Bieber Pictures

See more Justin Bieber Pictures

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin 2018

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Relationship: From Friends To Fiancés
Justin Bieber Girlfriends instagram

Justin Bieber’s Girlfriend: 14 Women Who've Been Linked To The Biebs...
Justin Bieber Body Transformation

Justin Bieber’s INCREDIBLE Body Transformation: 18 Pics That Prove Just HOW Much He’s Changed