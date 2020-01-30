Justin Bieber Hilariously Trolls James Corden Over ‘Faked’ Carpool Karaoke: “Wait... you weren’t driving the car?"

Justin Bieber poked fun at the 'fake news'. Picture: The Late Late Show With James Corden

Justin Bieber joked that he was ‘shocked’ at James Corden for not driving the car during his Carpool Karaoke.

Justin Bieber has hilariously trolled James Corden after the TV host admitted on Twitter that he wasn't actually driving the car during his episode of Carpool Karaoke.

It all started when a bystander shared a clip online of the famous Range Rover being towed along the roads in LA, which led to fans claiming the whole thing was 'faked'.

However, James insisted the rumours were 'fake news' and JB sarcastically replied to the tweet, saying: “Wait... you weren’t driving the car? How could you James? I’m shocked.”

Justin Bieber mocked the 'fake news' about Carpool Karaoke. Picture: Twitter

The presenter's six-minute video went into detail about why he wasn’t actually driving Justin around, revealing it was for ’safety purposes’ and he insisted it doesn’t happen often.

He said: “I want to assure you these accusations are not true. I am of course talking about the people saying I don’t get drive the car during Carpool Karaoke. Fake news.

“I know this looks bad but I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we’re doing something where we think it might not be safe, like a dance routine or a costume change or if I'm drunk."

“But in the case of Justin Bieber,” he continued, “It was a safety issue where we thought it would be best to tow the car and frankly, I just kept getting lost in his eyes,” and we definitely can't blame him for that!

He then went on to show fans a list of the episodes where he didn’t drive, next to a much longer list of artists he did chauffeur around for the segment.

Meghan Trainor, Migos, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Justin (the third time) were all done by pulling along the Range Rover due to stunts.

However, all the other pop stars in the series including One Direction, Harry Styles (the second time), Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, were actually driven around by James - so rest assured, it’s not all a lie!

