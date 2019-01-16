Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Have Sent Out Wedding Invites For February

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are planning their February wedding. Picture: Splash

The Bieber's are reportedly busy planning their February wedding, with invites in the post and close friends and family playing a role in the celebrations.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are taking a spin as party planners as they prepare for their wedding celebration and send out 'save the date's' that will reportedly be on February 28th, according to a US tabloid.

Justin Bieber Just Trolled David Beckham In This Most Hilarious Way

The superstar couple tied the knot in a very low-key ceremony in a New York courthouse back in September 2018 and kept it a kind of well kept secret, until Hailey switched up her Instagram name and confirmed everyone's suspicions.

Hailey Baldwin changes her Instagram name to Hailey Bieber, confirming their marriage. Picture: Instagram

Page Six also alleges that: "The wedding party is already being styled and the dancers for the celebration are already in rehearsals. Tay James, Bieber’s personal DJ, will be providing tunes for the affair."

As two of the biggest A-listers of the moment, there will undoubtedly be a squad of famous faces putting on their best frocks and heading to the celebration, from Hailey's supermodel pals such as Gigi and Bella Hadid and very famous family, to all of Justin's musical collaborators, from DJ Khaled, Post Malone and Pharell.

Other major names we'll be on the look out for are the Kardashians, more than one of whom has been linked to the Biebs (here's looking at you, Kendall and Kourt) and of course, Hailey's rumoured ex, Shawn Mendes.

One very noticeable face that we can almost bet be at the celebrations will be ex Selena Gomez, who just returned to Instagram after a long leave of absence and admitting the last year had been 'challenging' to her.

There's no word on a location or venue and considering how private everything's been kept so far, we wouldn't be surprised if all the world's famous faces popped up in the Bahamas where Justin first popped the question to the 22-year-old.

We're also dying to know the dress Hails will choose, having walked and become pals with so many designers during her catwalk career, and although she's never worn a brides dress, she came pretty close recently at her sister, Alaia Baldwin's wedding, saying she can't wait to celebrate with her!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News