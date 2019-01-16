Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Have Sent Out Wedding Invites For February

16 January 2019, 11:22

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are planning their February wedding
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are planning their February wedding. Picture: Splash

The Bieber's are reportedly busy planning their February wedding, with invites in the post and close friends and family playing a role in the celebrations.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are taking a spin as party planners as they prepare for their wedding celebration and send out 'save the date's' that will reportedly be on February 28th, according to a US tabloid.

Justin Bieber Just Trolled David Beckham In This Most Hilarious Way

The superstar couple tied the knot in a very low-key ceremony in a New York courthouse back in September 2018 and kept it a kind of well kept secret, until Hailey switched up her Instagram name and confirmed everyone's suspicions.

Hailey Baldwin changes her Instagram name to Hailey Bieber, confirming their marriage
Hailey Baldwin changes her Instagram name to Hailey Bieber, confirming their marriage. Picture: Instagram

Page Six also alleges that: "The wedding party is already being styled and the dancers for the celebration are already in rehearsals. Tay James, Bieber’s personal DJ, will be providing tunes for the affair."

As two of the biggest A-listers of the moment, there will undoubtedly be a squad of famous faces putting on their best frocks and heading to the celebration, from Hailey's supermodel pals such as Gigi and Bella Hadid and very famous family, to all of Justin's musical collaborators, from DJ Khaled, Post Malone and Pharell.

View this post on Instagram

my ❤️

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Other major names we'll be on the look out for are the Kardashians, more than one of whom has been linked to the Biebs (here's looking at you, Kendall and Kourt) and of course, Hailey's rumoured ex, Shawn Mendes.

One very noticeable face that we can almost bet be at the celebrations will be ex Selena Gomez, who just returned to Instagram after a long leave of absence and admitting the last year had been 'challenging' to her.

View this post on Instagram

3 years w my drankin' patnaaaaaa

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

There's no word on a location or venue and considering how private everything's been kept so far, we wouldn't be surprised if all the world's famous faces popped up in the Bahamas where Justin first popped the question to the 22-year-old.

We're also dying to know the dress Hails will choose, having walked and become pals with so many designers during her catwalk career, and although she's never worn a brides dress, she came pretty close recently at her sister, Alaia Baldwin's wedding, saying she can't wait to celebrate with her!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber Music

See more Justin Bieber Music

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber trolled David Beckham in hilarious Instagram throwback

Justin Bieber Just Trolled David Beckham In This Most Hilarious Way
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are planning their main wedding ceremony.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Delaying Their Proper Wedding Ceremony
Justin Bieber jokes about Hailey Bieber's boobs on her Instagram

Justin Bieber's Been Trolling Hailey Baldwin's Boobs On Instagram

Justin Bieber Videos

See more Justin Bieber Videos

Justin Bieber could be releasing his next album in 2019!

Justin Bieber’s New #JB5 Album – Everything We Know So Far About His Next Release
Hailey Baldwin opened up about her insecurities.

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Feeling “Not Good Enough” In Emotional Instagram Post
Justin Bieber serenades Hailey Baldwin after date night.

Justin Bieber Just Proved To Hailey Baldwin That He Is The Ultimate Romantic

Justin Bieber Pictures

See more Justin Bieber Pictures

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin 2018

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Relationship: From Friends To Fiancés
Justin Bieber Girlfriends instagram

Justin Bieber’s Girlfriend: 14 Women Who've Been Linked To The Biebs...
Justin Bieber Body Transformation

Justin Bieber’s INCREDIBLE Body Transformation: 13 Pics That Prove Just HOW Much He’s Changed