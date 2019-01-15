Justin Bieber Just Trolled David Beckham In This Most Hilarious Way

Justin Bieber trolled David Beckham in hilarious Instagram throwback. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Justin Bieber has turned his sights onto David Beckham as he labels him 'Brooklyn's dad' in a hilarious Instagram throwback.

He posted the picture of him back in his Bieber hair cut days, cheekily captioning the shot 'me and @brooklynbeckham dad' and TBH we kind of respect this level of confidence and BDE.

Justin Bieber just referred to DAVID BECKHAM as ‘Brooklyn Beckhams dad’ 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/duUFKeFEtl — Amber (@amber_hutchison) January 15, 2019

Bieber's had a new burst of life online and no celebrity pal is safe, not even his new wife Hailey Baldwin, whose boobs he's been poking fun at recently (in a totally loving husband way) & even innocent bystanders who appear to be looking at his wife the wrong way.

We're waiting on David's retaliation in what could turn out to be a pretty hilarious fake celeb feud, but as far as Brooklyn goes, he seems far too occupied with his new model girlfriend, 21-year-old, Hana Cross, as they post adorable/very good looking pics of themselves onto Instagram.

Who knew married Justin would be such an internet prankster, can we sense a change of profession coming for the singer, or can we start to get excited about all that rumoured new music the Canadian star is making?

