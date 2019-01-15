Justin Bieber Just Trolled David Beckham In This Most Hilarious Way

15 January 2019, 11:01

Justin Bieber trolled David Beckham in hilarious Instagram throwback
Justin Bieber trolled David Beckham in hilarious Instagram throwback. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Justin Bieber has turned his sights onto David Beckham as he labels him 'Brooklyn's dad' in a hilarious Instagram throwback.

Justin Bieber's turned up the trolling levels to their maximum when poking fun at his pal David Beckham on Instagram, captioning a throwback photo of them and labelling the iconic footballer 'Brooklyn's dad.'

Justin Bieber's Been Trolling Hailey Baldwin's Boobs On Instagram

He posted the picture of him back in his Bieber hair cut days, cheekily captioning the shot 'me and @brooklynbeckham dad' and TBH we kind of respect this level of confidence and BDE.

View this post on Instagram

Me and @brooklynbeckham dad

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Bieber's had a new burst of life online and no celebrity pal is safe, not even his new wife Hailey Baldwin, whose boobs he's been poking fun at recently (in a totally loving husband way) & even innocent bystanders who appear to be looking at his wife the wrong way.

View this post on Instagram

Mini roundup ✨ #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

We're waiting on David's retaliation in what could turn out to be a pretty hilarious fake celeb feud, but as far as Brooklyn goes, he seems far too occupied with his new model girlfriend, 21-year-old, Hana Cross, as they post adorable/very good looking pics of themselves onto Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️

A post shared by bb🌷 (@brooklynbeckham) on

Who knew married Justin would be such an internet prankster, can we sense a change of profession coming for the singer, or can we start to get excited about all that rumoured new music the Canadian star is making?

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber Music

See more Justin Bieber Music

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are planning their main wedding ceremony.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Delaying Their Proper Wedding Ceremony
Justin Bieber jokes about Hailey Bieber's boobs on her Instagram

Justin Bieber's Been Trolling Hailey Baldwin's Boobs On Instagram
Justin Bieber could be releasing his next album in 2019!

Justin Bieber’s New #JB5 Album – Everything We Know So Far About His Next Release

Justin Bieber Videos

See more Justin Bieber Videos

Hailey Baldwin opened up about her insecurities.

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Feeling “Not Good Enough” In Emotional Instagram Post
Justin Bieber serenades Hailey Baldwin after date night.

Justin Bieber Just Proved To Hailey Baldwin That He Is The Ultimate Romantic
Justin Bieber Tattoo Guide 2018

Justin Bieber Tattoo Guide And Meanings: From New Face Tattoo To THAT Selena Gomez Inking

Justin Bieber Pictures

See more Justin Bieber Pictures

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin 2018

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Relationship: From Friends To Fiancés
Justin Bieber Girlfriends instagram

Justin Bieber’s Girlfriend: 14 Women Who've Been Linked To The Biebs...
Justin Bieber Body Transformation

Justin Bieber’s INCREDIBLE Body Transformation: 13 Pics That Prove Just HOW Much He’s Changed