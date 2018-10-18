Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted Viewing Demi Lovato's 'For Sale' House

18 October 2018, 13:42 | Updated: 18 October 2018, 14:47

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been pictured leaving Demi Lovato's Hollywood mansion which has been up for sale since her hospitalisation.

Demi Lovato recently slashed the price of her Hollywood home for a 'quick sell' after she suffered a nearly fatal drug overdose at the property back in July. Now, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been spotted viewing the house leading people to think they're looking to settle down in LA.

Demi Lovato's Hollywood mansion is for sale
Demi Lovato's Hollywood mansion is for sale. Picture: MLS
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin have been spotted viewing Demi Lovato's LA mansion
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin have been spotted viewing Demi Lovato's LA mansion. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber and fiancée (or wife, no one is really sure) Hailey Baldwin were pictured driving out of the the 4-bed, 6-bath gated property that is currently on sale for $8,995,000.

It was reduced from $9,495,000 and boasts huge social spaces with two lounges and a massive outdoor space, including a swimming pool.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's potential new home in the Hollywood hills
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's potential new home in the Hollywood hills. Picture: MLS
Demi Lovato slashed $500,000 off the property price after suffering an overdose there
Demi Lovato slashed $500,000 off the property price after suffering an overdose there. Picture: MLS

Justin and Hailey are rumoured to already be married in a low-key ceremony in New York, with Hailey's uncle, Alec Baldwin seemingly let the news slip to a reporter, so it doesn't seem surprising the superstar couple are looking to settle into their first home with each other.

Up until now it was unclear where the couple would live as they spend a lot of their time in New York, but as they've been spotted all around LA lately, it seems sunny California is where the couple are choosing to end up.

Demi Lovato's former bedroom in the LA house boats incredible views
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin viewed the singer's property together. Picture: MLS

Meanwhile, Demi has been spotted out and about during her recovery in a rehabilitation facility, and is said to be 'doing really well' by the singer's mum.

It is unclear whether she's going to buy a different property in LA or move somewhere else altogether, but is definitely 'putting the past behind her'.

