Justin Bieber Breaks Down After Hearing Selena Gomez Had Been Hospitalised

Justin Bieber was visibly upset at the news of Selena Gomez being hospitalised. Picture: Splash/Instagram

The ‘Purpose’ star was seen being comforted by friends after hearing the news that his ex was in hospital following an “emotional breakdown”.

Justin Bieber has been seen looking emotional and being comforted by friends after he found out Selena Gomez had been hospitalised for an emotional breakdown.

Selena Gomez Has Been Hospitalised After Suffering “Emotional Breakdown”

The ‘Purpose’ star was photographed looking upset leaving at his church on Wednesday night, shortly after the news broke that Selena had been admitted to hospital twice in two weeks.

Selena had been admitted after her blood cell count came back very low after her kidney transplant which sparked the breakdown after she was re-admitted to hospital, and she is currently receiving mental health treatment.

Justin Bieber was comforted by friends. Picture: Splash

TMZ claims Selena was “despondent and emotional over an alarmingly low white blood cell count in the wake of her kidney transplant” when she wasn’t allowed to leave hospital.

Justin and Selena have been on and off since 2011 but split up most recently in spring this year, but it’s clear Justin still cares about his ex.

TimesNowNews reports a friend saying, “Justin will always care about Selena. It’s hard for him to hear that she isn’t doing well. They have both had their separate struggles over the years and Justin was always very sympathetic to Selena’s. He wants the best for Selena. He wants her to be happy and healthy.”

