WATCH: Ed Sheeran Joined Khalid On Stage At The O2 After Announcing 2 Year Break

Ed Sheeran must have itchy feet as he hopped on stage at the O2 to join Khalid after recently announcing a two year break to spend more time with his wife.

Khalid surprised fans with a very special guest at his London O2 show on Tuesday night, bringing out Ed Sheeran for their collaboration 'Beautiful People', and to say the audience was excited is an understatement.

Ed Sheeran joined Khalid on stage at the O2 for 'Beautiful People'. Picture: Getty Images/Twitter @tmhfreya

However, people couldn't hide their confusion as the 'Shape Of You' singer recently announced an 18 month break after wrapping up his record breaking world tour to spend some time with his new wife, Cherry Seaborn.

It seems he can't help but jump onto the stage now he's wrapped up the tour, and to be fair to the guy, he does actually have a brand new album out with the No. 6 Collaborations Project, which he hasn't had much of a chance to perform.

Did I just witnessed Khalid and Ed Sheeran singing Beautiful People at the O2 tonight? Yes I did and bruh i diedddd — Kez (@KeziaGanak) September 17, 2019

The audience went wild as Ed was introduced to the stage, wearing his trademark laid back hoodie and jean combo to join Khalid for what was their first live performance of their duet.

Khalid took to Instagram to thank his friend, writing: "beautiful people thank u so much @teddysphotos thank u night 1."

Ed wrapped up his Divide tour in his hometown of Ipswich and it emerged that he played to a record breaking number of people around the world over nine million people in fact, officially landing him with the highest grossing tour of all time- grossing more $775.6 million (£634 million).

So, we'll let Ed off for breaking his hiatus this time, he is one of the biggest stars on the planet after all.

